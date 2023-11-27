ANF seizes over 2053 kg drugs in 40 counter-narcotics operations across country

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2053.463 kg drugs worth US$159.701 million, arrested 33 accused including a woman and foreigner (Afghan National) and, impounded 17 vehicles while conducting 40 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2053.463 kg drugs worth US$159.701 million, arrested 33 accused including a woman and foreigner (Afghan National) and, impounded 17 vehicles while conducting 40 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 576.834 kg opium, 89.992 kg heroin, 1297.06 kg hashish, 75 kg amphetamine, 14.287 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 60 grams ecstasy tablets (100 tabs) and 230 grams weed.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 1797 kg drugs in eight operations, arrested four accused including a foreigner (Afghan National) and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 520 kg opium, 80 kg heroin, 1118 kg hashish, four kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 75 kg amphetamine.

ANF Punjab recovered 38.356 kg drugs in nine operations, arrested eight accused and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 792 grams heroin, 33.600 kg hashish, 3.734 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 230 grams weed.

ANF KPK recovered 39.743 kg drugs in nine operations and arrested seven accused besides impounding four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 6.800 kg heroin, 27.6 kg hashish, 5.343 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and a 9mm pistol.

ANF Sindh in their four operations managed to recover 38.1 kg drugs, arrested two accused and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.400 kg heroin and 35.700 kg hashish.

ANF North recovered 140.264 kg drugs in 10 operations, arrested 12 accused including a woman and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 56.834 kg opium, 82.160 kg hashish, 1.210 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 060 grams Ecstasy Tablets (100 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2002) while further investigations are under process.