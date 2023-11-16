ANF seizes over 207 kg drugs in eight operation; arrests nine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in eight 8 different countrywide operations arrested nine accused and recovered more than 207 kg of drugs.

In a raid at the Courier Office, Rawalpindi, the officials recovered 122 grams of ice hidden in spoons in a book parcel for UK whereas 100 ecstasy pills were recovered from 2 accused on a motorcycle in Bahria Town Rawalpindi.

During another raid from ANF on a flat located in Sector E-11 of Islamabad, more than 3,100 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the house and the accused was arrested.

At Allama Iqbal International Airport, 216 grams of heroin was recovered from the parcel sent to Kuwait.

Meanwhile, 200 grams of weed were recovered from a parcel sent from America at GPO Multan and 19 kg & 200 grams of hashish recovered from a car near Northern Bypass Karachi while the accused were arrested.

In another Joint operation with Motorway Police near Talibwala Toll Plaza, 7 kg and 795 grams of heroin were recovered from the vehicle and 2 suspects were arrested.

In Pakpattan, 1 kg 6 grams of ice and 16 narcotic injections were recovered from 3 accused on a motorcycle.

In another operation, 160 kg 800 grams of hashish hidden for smuggling in a rain drain was recovered in Pishin by the officials who raided on a tip.

The cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused and further investigation has been initiated.