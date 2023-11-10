Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 207 Kg Drugs In Six Operation; Arrests Seven

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ANF seizes over 207 kg drugs in six operation; arrests seven

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 207 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that in an operation near G.T.Road, Attock, ANF recovered 10 kg charras and 520 grams heroin from a rickshaw and arrested an accused, resident of Attock.

In another operation at a house in Narowal, 7.5 kg heroin was recovered.

The spokesman informed that in third operation in Mianwali, 3.5 kg charras concealed in a motorcycle was recovered while an accused resident of Waziristan was rounded up.

In fourth operation conducted in Sambrial, 2100 grams charras was recovered from the possession of an accused, a resident of Waziristan.

He informed that in another operation near Chungi No 26, Islamabad, ANF recovered 98.4 kg opium and 84 kg charras and arrested two accused residents of Peshawar and Khyber.

1000 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Ring Road Peshawar. Two accused residents of Khyber were netted during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

