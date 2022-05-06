ANF seizes over 2071 kg drugs in 64 operations, arrests 54 including 2 women, 3 foreigners

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2071.336 kg drugs, 2368 liters prohibited chemical and 1465 kg suspected material worth US$ 699.301 million internationally and arrested 54 persons including 2 women, 3 foreigners and impounded 17 vehicles while conducting 64 counter narcotics operations throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2071.336 kg drugs, 2368 liters prohibited chemical and 1465 kg suspected material worth US$ 699.301 million internationally and arrested 54 persons including 2 women, 3 foreigners and impounded 17 vehicles while conducting 64 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 188.579 kg heroin, 1026.412 kg hashish, 83.06 kg opium, 2.806 kg amphetamine, 57.574 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 439 kg morphine, 1.025 kg cocaine, 14400 alprazolam tablets (2.610 kg), 0.270 kg weed, 270 kg poppy seed, 1288 liters acetic anhydride, 1080 liters ketamine and 1465 kg suspected material.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1334 kg drugs, 1288 liters acetic anhydride chemical, 1465 kg suspected material in 8 operations while arrested 3 accused persons and seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 134 kg heroin, 443 kg hashish, 48 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 439 kg morphine, 1288 liters acid anhydride chemical, 270 kg poppy seed and 1465 kg suspected material.

ANF Punjab recovered 103.489 kg drugs in 12 operations while 11 persons including a woman were sent behind the bars and seized 4 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 34.439 kg heroin, 43.85 kg hashish and 25.2 kg opium.

ANF KPK recovered 455.702 kg drugs in 19 operations while arrested 13 persons involved in trafficking of narcotics and seized 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 6.153 kg heroin, 406.3 kg hashish, 32 kg opium, 8.639 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 14400 alprazolam tablets (2.610 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 77.214 kg drugs in 13 operations while arrested 17 accused persons and seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.684 kg heroin, 71.7 kg hashish, 0.66 kg opium, 0.9 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 1080 liters ketamine and 0.270 kg weed.

ANF North recovered 100.931 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 10 persons involved in drug smuggling including 3 foreigners while seized 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 10.303 kg heroin, 61.562 kg hashish, 25.2 kg opium, 2.806 kg amphetamine, 0.035 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.025 kg cocaine.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.