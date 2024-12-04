ANF Seizes Over 209 Kg Drugs In Three Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations across the country managed to recover over 209 kg drugs worth more than Rs 1.6 million and arrested three suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Wednesday.
The spokesman informed that 4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused near Lyari Basti in Taiser Town, Karachi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
200 kg cannabis hidden in a vehicle near Sahianwala Interchange Faisalabad was recovered and an accused was arrested.
4.8 kg opium and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of a drug dealer arrested near Shaheen Chowk, Gujrat.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
