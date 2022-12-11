ANF seizes over 21 kg drugs; arrests nine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting ten counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 21kg of drugs and arrested nine accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed in an operation here near Ayub Park, two drug pushers were arrested and ANF recovered 2.4 kg charas.

ANF and ASF in a joint operation at Multan Airport recovered 1.9 kg charras from the possession of a passenger resident of Khyber going to Abu Dhabi.

He informed that ANF recovered over 7.5 kg of liquid Ice drug from the trolley bag of a passenger resident of Mardan going to Jeddah at Karachi International Airport.

In the fourth operation, a raid was conducted near Quetta Sariab road and ANF seized four kg charras and 700 grams of crystal heroin from the possession of a proclaimed offender accused resident of Quetta who was also wanted in another case.

ANF arrested two accused from Shaheen Chowk near old airport Rawalpindi and recovered four kg Ice drug.

In an operation, 22 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel being sent to Australia, and intercepted at a private courier company in Islamabad.

42 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a female passenger resident of Sahiwal, going to Colombo at Lahore International Airport.

ANF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar seized seven charras-filled capsules and netted an accused resident of Bannu.

Ice drug was also recovered from a parcel booked for London at a private courier office on Korangi Road Karachi. Ice drug was concealed in curtains while total weight of the parcel was 23.4 kg.

In another operation, Ice drug was also recovered from a parcel of ladies suits, being sent to Australia. The total weight of the parcel was 3.4 kg.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.