ANF seizes over 21 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 21 kg drugs worth Rs 2.5 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 100 grams hashish and 5 grams weed were recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In other operations, 1210 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar Airport.

1160 grams ice was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger netted at Islamabad Airport.

19.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near National Highway in Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.