Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 21 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes over 21 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations managed to recover over 21 kg drugs worth Rs 2.5 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation, 100 grams hashish and 5 grams weed were recovered from an accused arrested near a university in Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.

In other operations, 1210 grams ice was recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar Airport.

1160 grams ice was recovered from a Doha-bound passenger netted at Islamabad Airport.

19.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near National Highway in Hyderabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Jeddah Hyderabad Rawalpindi From Million Airport

Recent Stories

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

20 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

30 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

3 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

13 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

13 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

13 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

13 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

13 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

13 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan