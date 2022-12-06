ANF seizes over 2130 kg drugs in 32 operations; arrests 33

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2130.019 kg drugs worth US$ 40.56 million internationally, arrested 33 accused including two women and three foreigners besides impounding 15 vehicles while conducting 32 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 379.560 kg Opium, 61.12 kg Heroin, 1671.969 kg Hashish, 13.117 kg Methamphetamine (Ice),3.500 kg Cocaine, 0.123 kg Weed and 0.630 kg Ecstasy Tablets (930 Tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 1680 kg drugs in four operations, arrested two accused in drug smuggling while seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 260 kg Opium, five kg Heroin, 1410 kg Hashish and five kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 74.703 kg drugs in three operations and arrested four drug smugglers including two foreigners and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg Opium, 64.800 kg Hashish and 0.303 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 193.246 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested nine persons including a woman and two foreigners who were allegedly involved in drug smuggling. ANF also seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 107.100 kg Opium, 48.45 kg Heroin, 33.566 kg Hashish and 3.5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.630 kg Ecstasy Tablets (930 Tabs).

ANF Sindh recovered 172.556 kg drugs in nine operations while 10 accused including a woman were sent behind the bars and four vehicles were also impounded. The seized drugs comprised 7.670 kg Heroin, 159.263 kg Hashish, 2.068 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 3.5 kg Cocaine and 0.055 kg weed.

ANF North recovered 9.514 kg drugs in eight operations, arrested eight accused and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.860 kg Opium, 4.340 kg Hashish, 2.246 Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.068 kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.