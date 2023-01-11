ANF seizes over 22 kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 22 kg drugs, 8000 intoxicated tablets, and 36 heroin-filled capsules and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered over 2.9 kg Ice drugs and 8000 intoxicated tablets from the trolley bag of a Madina-bound passenger resident of Jhelum, going on flight no ER-1805.

In a joint operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered over 1.6 kg heroin from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, a resident of Bannu, going on flight no SV-797.

In the third operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF seized 36 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Turkiye-bound passenger resident of Jhelum going on flight no PK-707.

ANF Sindh recovered 12 kg charras from a rickshaw intercepted near the Karachi kemari area.

The spokesman informed that in an operation conducted near Chaman Friendship Gate, two Afghan Nationals were rounded up and ANF recovered 5.5 kg Ice drug and 490 grams heroin.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.