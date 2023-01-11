UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 22 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 03:51 PM

ANF seizes over 22 kg drugs; arrests five

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 22 kg drugs, 8000 intoxicated tablets, and 36 heroin-filled capsules and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered over 2.9 kg Ice drugs and 8000 intoxicated tablets from the trolley bag of a Madina-bound passenger resident of Jhelum, going on flight no ER-1805.

In a joint operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, ANF and ASF recovered over 1.6 kg heroin from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, a resident of Bannu, going on flight no SV-797.

In the third operation at Lahore International Airport, ANF seized 36 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Turkiye-bound passenger resident of Jhelum going on flight no PK-707.

ANF Sindh recovered 12 kg charras from a rickshaw intercepted near the Karachi kemari area.

The spokesman informed that in an operation conducted near Chaman Friendship Gate, two Afghan Nationals were rounded up and ANF recovered 5.5 kg Ice drug and 490 grams heroin.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Islamabad Bannu Police Drugs Chaman Jhelum All From Airport

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made succe ..

Rehabilitation of flood-hit areas to be made successful model: PM

2 minutes ago
 PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

3 hours ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

3 hours ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

3 hours ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

5 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.