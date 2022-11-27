ANF seizes over 2,210 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Sunday seized over 2,210 kg of drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets and 50 heroin-filled capsules besides netting two accused while conducting four counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 50 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin, going to Jeddah on flight no PA-270.

In another operation, ANF seized 500 intoxicated tablets from a parcel booked for London at International Mail Office.

In the third operation, ANF recovered 69.6 kg charras and 20.4 kg opium from the secret cavities of a vehicle intercepted near Sheikhupura Toll Plaza and rounded up an accused, a resident of Peshawar.

The spokesman informed that ANF and FC Balochistan in a joint operation recovered 1,900 kg opium and 220 kg charras from Nok Kundi Sehan Balochistan area.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are underway.