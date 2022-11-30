ANF seizes over 2,255 kg drugs, 1430 intoxicated tablets; arrests 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting 10 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 2,255 kg drugs, 20 heroin-filled capsules, 1430 intoxicated tablets and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 20 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger going to Jeddha while 986 grams Ice drug from the possession of another passenger going to Muscat.

ANF also recovered 500 intoxicated tablets from a parcel booked for London at International Mail Office, Rawalpindi.

The spokesman said that ANF in another raid at a private courier company office recovered 1400 grams Ice drug from a parcel booked for Canada.

Over 69 kg charras and over 20 kg opium was seized from a vehicle intercepted near Sheikhupura Toll Plaza. An accused resident of Peshawar was also rounded up during the operation.

ANF managed to seize over 10 kg heroin from the secret cavities of a car intercepted near Peshawar Ring Road while two drug smugglers who were trying to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab were also netted.

930 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an Afghan national arrested from the Zero Line checkpoint near Torkham.

He informed that ANF Sindh in an operation at a private courier office on Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi recovered 6650 grams heroin from a parcel being sent to London.

In another operation, ANF Sindh seized 27.6 kg charras from a rickshaw in the North Nazimabad Karachi area and arrested an accused.

ANF and FC Balochistan in an operation seized 1900 kg opium and 220 kg charras from the Nokundi Sehan area.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.