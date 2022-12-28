ANF seizes over 228 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting five counter-narcotics operations seized over 228 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation in the D-17 Islamabad area ANF recovered 108 kg charras, 78 kg opium and six kg heroin from secret cavities of a car and rounded up an accused resident of Muzaffarabad.

In another operation, ANF recovered 102 grams Ice drug ad 74 grams heroin from a parcel being sent abroad through a private courier service.

In third operation at Multan Airport, ANF recovered 118 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a drug smuggler, resident of Narowal, going to Bahrain on flight no GF-788.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation 120 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Jeddah bound passenger, resident of Sahiwal going on flight no GF-9563.

In fifth operation in Khyber, ANF and FC managed to seize 35.3 kg charras and 1.5 kg Ice drug.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations.

Further investigation was underway.