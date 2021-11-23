UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 2285 Kg Drugs In 33 Operations, Arrests 30

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 06:57 PM

ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, arrests 30

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million in international market, arrested 30 culprits including two women & two Afghan Nationals and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million in international market, arrested 30 culprits including two women & two Afghan Nationals and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 113.88 kg Heroin, 2076.85 kg Hashish, 79.85 kg Opium, 10 kg Amphetamine, 4.25 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1210 Valium Tablets ( 0.210 Kg).

ANF Balochistan recovered 652 kg drugs in an operation. The seized drugs comprised 652 kg Hashish.

ANF Punjab recovered 10.885 kg drugs in two operations while arrested three accused. The seized drugs comprised 10.885 kg Heroin.

ANF KPK recovered 315.83 Kg drugs in 14 operations besides arresting 10 accused including a woman & two Afghan national and seized four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 63.88 kg Heroin, 226.95 kg Hashish, 15 kg Opium and 10 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 1146.03 kg drugs in seven operations while arrested five accused and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.270 kg Heroin, 1128.05 kg Hashish, 13.500 kg Opium, 4 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1210 Valium Tablets (0.210 Kg).

ANF North recovered 160.295 kg drugs in nine operations and arrested 12 accused including a woman and seized 8 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 38.845 kg Heroin, 69.850 kg Hashish, 51.35 kg Opium and 0.250 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Women Market Million

Recent Stories

APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous ..

APHC deplores fresh coercion launched by infamous NIA against innocent Kashmiris ..

33 seconds ago
 Serbian President Says Will Speak in Russian Langu ..

Serbian President Says Will Speak in Russian Language if He Wins Reelection

36 seconds ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns Against Politicizin ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Warns Against Politicizing Situation With Peng Shuai

37 seconds ago
 139 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

139 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

39 seconds ago
 Provision of basic health facilities, top priority ..

Provision of basic health facilities, top priority: DC

4 minutes ago
 New phase of admissions in e-Rozgar program starte ..

New phase of admissions in e-Rozgar program started in Bahawalpur

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.