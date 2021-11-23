ANF seizes over 2285 kg drugs in 33 operations, arrests 30

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million in international market, arrested 30 culprits including two women & two Afghan Nationals and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2285.04 kg narcotics valuing US$ 168.539 million in international market, arrested 30 culprits including two women & two Afghan Nationals and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 33 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 113.88 kg Heroin, 2076.85 kg Hashish, 79.85 kg Opium, 10 kg Amphetamine, 4.25 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1210 Valium Tablets ( 0.210 Kg).

ANF Balochistan recovered 652 kg drugs in an operation. The seized drugs comprised 652 kg Hashish.

ANF Punjab recovered 10.885 kg drugs in two operations while arrested three accused. The seized drugs comprised 10.885 kg Heroin.

ANF KPK recovered 315.83 Kg drugs in 14 operations besides arresting 10 accused including a woman & two Afghan national and seized four vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 63.88 kg Heroin, 226.95 kg Hashish, 15 kg Opium and 10 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 1146.03 kg drugs in seven operations while arrested five accused and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.270 kg Heroin, 1128.05 kg Hashish, 13.500 kg Opium, 4 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1210 Valium Tablets (0.210 Kg).

ANF North recovered 160.295 kg drugs in nine operations and arrested 12 accused including a woman and seized 8 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 38.845 kg Heroin, 69.850 kg Hashish, 51.35 kg Opium and 0.250 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.