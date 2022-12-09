ANF seizes over 23 kg drugs, 400 litres prohibited chemical

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 23 kg drugs, 400 litres of prohibited chemical, 634 intoxicated tablets, 51 heroin-filled capsules and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said that ANF recovered 634 intoxicated tablets during an operation near Zeroline Torkham Border.

In another operation at Faisalabad Airport, ANF recovered 51 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger resident of Swabi, going to Bahrain on flight no GF-791.

ANF and Sindh Rangers in a joint operation managed to recover 1.7 kg heroin, 14 kg charras, over one kg Ice drug and seven kg weed.

In the fourth operation, ANF seized 400 litres of prohibited chemical, concealed in bushes from Winder area in Balochistan.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.