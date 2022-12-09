UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 23 Kg Drugs, 400 Litres Prohibited Chemical

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

ANF seizes over 23 kg drugs, 400 litres prohibited chemical

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 23 kg drugs, 400 litres of prohibited chemical, 634 intoxicated tablets, 51 heroin-filled capsules and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He said that ANF recovered 634 intoxicated tablets during an operation near Zeroline Torkham Border.

In another operation at Faisalabad Airport, ANF recovered 51 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger resident of Swabi, going to Bahrain on flight no GF-791.

ANF and Sindh Rangers in a joint operation managed to recover 1.7 kg heroin, 14 kg charras, over one kg Ice drug and seven kg weed.

In the fourth operation, ANF seized 400 litres of prohibited chemical, concealed in bushes from Winder area in Balochistan.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Faisalabad Balochistan Rangers Police Drugs Bahrain Swabi Border From Airport

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

2 hours ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

3 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.