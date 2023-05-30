UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 23 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to recover over 23 kg of drugs and 8160 intoxicated tablets besides netting two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation near Islamabad Tarnol, 3.

3 kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Nowshera.

In the second operation at Karachi International Airport, ANF recovered 8160 intoxicated tablets from the trolley bag of a Bangkok-bound passenger going on flight no TG-341.

In the third operation conducted near Dalbandin Sirgil, Balochistan 20 kg charras concealed in bushes was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan

