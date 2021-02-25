ANF seizes over 2440 kg drugs worth US$ 73.235 mln in 22 operations; arrests 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2440.596 kg narcotics worth US $ 73.235 million in international market, arrested 22 culprits including a lady and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 22 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2440.596 kg narcotics worth US $ 73.235 million in international market, arrested 22 culprits including a lady and impounded nine vehicles while conducting 22 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 1489.4 kg Opium, 903 kg Hashish, 44.856 kg Heroin, 1.240 kg Amphetamine, 1.200 kg Methamphetamine and 1800x Ecstasy Tabs.

Police Station Regional Directorate Quetta, conducted an intelligence based operation at Killi Popalzai, District Quetta and recovered 831.300 Kg Opium kept in dry rainy nallah.

In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate, Quetta conducted an operation at Killi Dolangi, District Qilla Abdullah and recovered 600 Kg Opium from a dry rainy nallah.

The staff of Police Station Regional Directorate, Karachi conducted a raid near Cantt Railway Station, Karachi and recovered 12 kg Hashish from personal possession of the two arrested accused persons namely Zaheer Hussain resident of Karachi and Kashif Ali resident of Shikarpur.

In another operation, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted a raid at Bus Terminal, Opposite Total petrol Pump, Sohrab Goth, Karachi and recovered six kg Hashish and two Kg Opium from personal possession of the arrested accused person namely Wakeel resident of Qilla Abdullah.

In third operation, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi conducted a raid at Al-Asif Bus Adda, Opposite Total Petrol Pump, Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 900 grams Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Zahid Rasheed resident of Balochistan. In fourth operation, the staff of Police Station Sukkur intercepted Truck near HD Family Restaurant located on Shikarpur Road, Sukkur and recovered 323 Kg Hashish & six Kg Opium.

Two accused persons namely Abdul Qadeer and Asad Ullah both residents of Shikarpur were arrested on the spot.

Police Station, ANF Lahore intercepted a car during a raid near Haroon Bus Stand, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore and recovered 15 Kg Heroin from secret cavities of the vehicle.

A person onboard namely Jahanzeb Khan resident of Peshawar was arrested on the spot.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a car near Total Petrol Pump located on Kacheri Road near GTS Chowk, Faisalabad and recovered 4.800 kg Hashish which was concealed in driving side door and secret cavities of the vehicle.

An accused namely Zahid Nawaz resident of Faisalabad was arrested during the operation.

In third operation, Police Station ANF Sialkot intercepted a Truck near Chanab Toll Plaza, GT Road, Gujrat and recovered 66 Kg Hashish and 18 Kg Opium from the vehicle. An accused namely Riaz Baig resident of Lahore was arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, Police Station Multan raided at house located at Ahmed Cottage, Khanewal Road, Multan and recovered 252.200 Kg Hashish from the house and secret cavities of the seized car parked in the house.

Resultantly, an accused namely Hassan Mehmood resident of Multan was arrested on the spot.

Furthermore, a motorcycle was also seized during the operation.

In fifth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted UK bound two suspected parcels from an international courier office located at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and recovered a total of 1.

876 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in 110x Waist Belt.

The said parcel was booked by Muhammad Jameel resident of Sialkot.

In sixth operation, Police Station Faisalabad raided near Hamza Bird Shop near Shad Bagh Under Pass, Ring road, Lahore and recovered 1.200 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Abdul Rauf resident of Lahore.

In seventh operation, Police Station Mianwali raided near Nehr Wala Pul located at MM Road, Mianwali and recovered 55 Kg Hashish from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Momeen resident of Swat.

In eighth operation, Punjab Rangers, Kasur handed over an accused namely Muhammad Riaz resident of Pakpattan to Police Station ANF Lahore alongwith recovery of 2.600 Kg Heroin and a motorcycle.

In ninth operation, Police Station ANF Multan intercepted a Double Cabin Hilux near Khan Baba Restaurant located at Head Muhammad Wala Road, Muzaffargarh and recovered 144 Kg Hashish & 32.400 Kg Opium from secret cavities of seized vehicle. Resultantly, two accused persons namely Qudratullah resident of Pishin and Muhammad Ijaz resident of Quetta were arrested on the spot.

In tenth operation, Police Station Lahore intercepted an Australia bound suspected parcel from an international courier office located at Defence Mor, Walton Road, Lahore and recovered 1.700 Kg Heroin which was tactfully concealed in two saucepan & a Chakla Belan. The said parcel was booked by Asim Bhatti resident of Lahore.

ANF KP Seizures. Police Station Regional Directorate, ANF Peshawar apprehended an accused namely Abid Shah resident of Peshawar and recovered 10 Kg Heroin from his personal possession.

On pointation of the arrested accused ANF team raided at his house and recovered 1800 Ecstasy Tablets (weighing 900 grams).

In another operation, ANF Airport Team Peshawar in collaboration with ASF arrested an accused namely Hazrat Rehman resident of Nowshera at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 13.680 Kg Heroin soaked in cloths.

The accused was travelling to Barcelona (via Doha) through Qatar Airline.

In third operation, ANF Airport team Peshawar in collaboration with ASF arrested an accused namely Umar Zada resident of Swabi at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 1.240 Kg Amphetamine which was concealed in his trolley bag. The accused was travelling to Bahrain (via Dubai).

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with FC KP arrested an accused namely Kafayat Ullah resident of district Khyber and recovered 7.500 Kg Hashish from his personal possession. Recovered narcotics were smuggled from Tirah to Bara Bazar.

ANF Rawalpindi Seizures. Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi arrested a lady namely Shakeela Naz resident of Karachi and recovered 14 Kg Hashish from her personal possession.

She was arrested near Motorway Link Road, Islamabad. In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota GLI Car near Motorway Link Road, Islamabad and recovered 17.600 Kg Hashish from the fuel tank of the vehicle.

Resultantly, two accused persons namely Sajid Ullah & Zikriya both resident of Hangu were arrested on the spot.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.