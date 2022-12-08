ANF seizes over 2,474 kg drugs; arrests two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted four counter-narcotics operations across the country seized over 2,474 kg of drugs and arrested two drug smugglers, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed in an operation near Hazro Attock, ANF recovered 16.8 kg charras from the possession of two accused.

In an operation at a private courier office in Karachi, ANF recovered 3.5 kg of ketamine from a parcel booked for America.

ANF and FC in a joint operation in Mashkel, Balochistan recovered 2,423 kg opium, 14 kg Ice drug, and 20 kg heroin.

The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, ANF seized 781 liters of prohibited chemicals from a dry rainy nullah.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.