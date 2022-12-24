UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 250 Kg Drugs; Arrests Nine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 24, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized over 250 kilogram of drugs, 53 heroin-filled capsules, 1604 liters prohibited chemical and 100 intoxicated tablets besides netting nine accused while conducting 15 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last three days.

An ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday, informed ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 434 grams heroin from the possession of a passenger resident of Buner going to Sharjah on flight no ER-703.

ANF North also recovered 70 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an Afghan national arrested from F-11 Markaz Islamabad area.

In a joint operation, ANF and FC recovered 36 kg marijuana and 1.5 kg Ice drug from an area in Khyber. In two operations conducted on Quetta and Taftan Highway, ANF seized 51 kg marijuana.

In an operation at Islamabad International Airport ANF recovered 53 heroin filled capsules from the possession of a passenger resident of Khyber going to Sharjah on flight no PA-212.

In another operation at Faisalabad Airport, 1830 grams Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a Bahrain bound passenger resident of Mandi Bahaudin.

In two operations near Chaman Bypass, ANF recovered 1604 liters prohibited chemical.

During an ANF operation 50 kg charras was recovered from secret cavities of a bus intercepted near Quetta-Hazarganji Chowk.

The spokesman informed that ANF in different operations conducted in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad and netted drug suppliers.

ANF conducted a raid at a flat in Gulistan Johar Karachi and recovered 4590 grams weed and arrested a female drug pusher resident of Nowshera.

ANF North recovered 30 intoxicated tablets and 250 grams marijuana and rounded up three accused in an operation on G.T.Road Rawalpindi. About 48 kg marijuana was recovered from an area near Orakzai. Similarly, 48 kg marijuana was also recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah netted from Karachi Bilal Chorangi area.

ANF claimed to seize nearly 10 kg Ice drug from an area near Chaman Pak-Afghan border. Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.

