ANF Seizes Over 251 Kg Drugs, 6020 Liters Prohibited Chemical

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes over 251 kg drugs, 6020 liters prohibited chemical

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover over 251 kg drugs and 6020 liters prohibited chemical, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that ANF and Motorway Police in a joint operation on Sheikhupura Motorway managed to recover 186 kg charras and 14 kg opium from a vehicle.

In another operation near Zero-Line Torkham Border, ANF seized 12 kg charras.

In third operation, ANF and FC seized 39 kg charras from Pak-Afghan Border area.

The spokesman informed that fourth operation was conducted near Chaman and ANF recovered 6020 liters prohibited chemical.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

