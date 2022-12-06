UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 267 Kg Drugs; Arrests One

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ANF seizes over 267 kg drugs; arrests one

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting two counter-narcotics operations seized over 267 kg drugs and arrested an accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed in an operation at Karachi International Airport, ANF recovered 2.

6 kg Ice drug from the possession of a passenger resident of Swat who was going to Qatar on flight no G9549.

In another operation conducted in Dalbandin Balochistan, ANF seized 260 kg opium and five kg heroin which were hidden underground in a dates garden.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

