ANF seizes over 28 kg narcotics; arrests six

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday managed to seize over 28 kg of narcotics from different areas of the country and arrested six accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation conducted a raid near Tarnol Islamabad and recovered 7.2 kg charras from the possession of an accused namely Ibrahim.

In another raid on International Mail Office Rawalpindi, ANF recovered 48 grams of weed from a parcel being sent to London. The parcel was booked by Muhammad Adnan, a resident of Azad Kashmir.

ANF and Airport Security Force, in a joint operation at Bacha Khan International Airport recovered 7.1 kg Ice drug from the trolley bag of a passenger, going to Doha by Qatar Airways, flight no QR-601.

Whereas, ANF Sindh in two operations recovered 14.4 kg charras from different areas of Karachi and rounded up four drug pushers.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the arrested accused.