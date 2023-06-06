ANF seizes over 2854 kg drugs in 26 operations; arrests 18

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2854.398 Kg drugs & 112.7 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) Chemical worth US$ 70.411 million internationally and arrested 18 accused including a foreigner besides impounding six vehicles while conducting 26 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 2300.1 Kg Opium, 28.312 Kg Heroin, 45 Kg Crystal, 446.713 Kg Hashish, 34.216 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.057 Gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 Tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 2506 Kg Drugs & 112.7 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) Chemical in seven operations, arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2281 Kg Opium, 20 Kg Heroin, 160 Kg Hashish and 45 Kg Crystal.

ANF Punjab recovered 8.032 Kg Drugs in six operations and arrested six besides impounding two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 1.312 Kg Heroin, 2.500 Kg Hashish and 4.220 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 72 Kg drugs in four operations, arrested three accused and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1.800 Kg Opium, 69.200 Kg Hashish and one Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 202.066 Kg drugs in five operations, arrested four accused including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 173.070 Kg Hashish and 28.996 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 66.3 Kg drugs in four operations, arrested three accused and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 17.300 Kg Opium, seven Kg Heroin, 41.943 Kg Hashish and 0.057 Gram Ecstasy Tabs (100 Tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.