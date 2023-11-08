ANF seizes over 286 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 286 kg of drugs and arrested nine accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 22.8 kg hashish and 9.6 kg opium were recovered from a truck near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

Two accused residents of Nowshera who were trying to smuggle drugs were arrested during the operation.

In another operation, 202.8 kg hashish concealed in fuel tank of a truck was recovered near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

Two accused residents of Sora Khyber were arrested on the spot.

In third operation, 16.8 kg hashish and 31.2 kg opium were recovered from a car intercepted near Millat Chowk, Faisalabad. During the operation, two accused residents of Jhang and Faisalabad were rounded up.

In the fourth operation, three suspects who were going on a motorcycle were arrested from the Sadaqat Hotel area on GT Road, Nowshera. 3.6 kg of hashish was recovered from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.