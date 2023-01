ANF seizes over 2877 kg drugs in 40 operations; arrests 38

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 2877.359 kg drugs worth US$ 49.781 million internationally, arrested 38 persons including a woman and an Afghan National, impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 40 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 14.009 kg Heroin, 2302.150 kg Hashish, 535.400 kg Opium, 10.39 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 10 kg Amphetamine, 0.880 kg Ketamine, 2220 Ecstasy Tabs (1.39 kg) and 17700 Aximax Tabs (3.140 kg).

ANF Balochistan recovered 2131.3 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling besides impounding a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 1781.3 kg Hashish and 350 kg Opium.

ANF Punjab recovered 166.354 kg Drugs in seven operations while arrested seven persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded seven vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.

874 kg Heroin, 112.800 kg Hashish, 49.8 kg Opium and 0.880 kg ketamine.

ANF KPK recovered 211.648 Kg drugs in 12 operations while arrested 12 persons including an Afghan National involved in drugs smuggling and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 10 kg Heroin, 15.600 kg Opium, 161.268 kg Hashish, 10.39 kg Methamphetamine, 10 kg Amphetamine, 2000 Ecstasy Tabs (1.250 kg) and 17700 Aximax Tabs (3.140 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 182.8 kg Hashish in three operations, arrested three persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles.

ANF North recovered 185.257 kg drugs in 11 operations, arrested 14 persons including a female involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 120 kg Opium, 1.135 kg Heroin, 63.982 kg Hashish and 220 Ecstasy Tabs (0.14 kg).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.