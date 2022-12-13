UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 3076 Kg Drugs & 1181 Liters HCL In 26 Operations, Arrests 19

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2022 | 04:10 PM

ANF seizes over 3076 kg drugs & 1181 liters HCL in 26 operations, arrests 19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), during last week, seized 3076.902 kg drugs, 26.800 kg suspected substances and 1,181 liters of HCL worth USD 46.11 million internationally, besides arresting 19, including two women, and impounding four vehicles in 26 different counter narcotics operations across the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs included 2431.700 kg opium, 23.527 kg heroin, 583.677 kg hashish, 27.11 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 3.500 kg ketamine, 0.388 kg ecstasy tablets (634 Tabs) and seven kg hemp.

The ANF Balochistan recovered 2959.7 kg drugs and 1,181 liters of HCL in six operations, arrested two accused of drug smuggling and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs included 2423 kg opium, 20.7 kg heroin, 502 kg hashish and 14 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

The ANF Punjab recovered 2.616 kg drugs in three operations, besides arresting three accused, including a woman in drug smuggling. The seized drugs included 0.

690 kg heroin and 1.926 kg hashish.

The ANF KP recovered 19.839 kg drugs in four operations and arrested one accused of drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 19.451 kg hashish and 0.388 kg ecstasy tablets (634 Tabs).

The ANF Sindh recovered 38.047 kg drugs and 26.800 kg suspected substance in eight operations, while four persons including a woman were also sent behind the bars for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling. A vehicle was also confiscated. The drugs comprised 1.5 kg opium, 2.137 kg heroin, 14.800 kg hashish, 9.110 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 3.5 kg ketamine and seven kg hemp.

ANF North recovered 56.700 kg drugs in five operations, arrested nine persons in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 7.200 kg opium, 45.500 kg hashish and four kg methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases had been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations were under process, he added.

