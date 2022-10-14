UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 309 Kg Drugs In 26 Operations; Arrests 35

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 309 kg drugs worth US$ 6.374 million internationally, arrested 35 persons including three women and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 26 counter narcotics operations throughout the country

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 44.400 kg Opium, 12.971 kg Heroin, 248.606 kg Hashish and 3.290 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 136.385 kg drugs in seven operations, arrested 15 persons in drug smuggling including three women while seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 44.400 kg Opium, 0.530 kg Heroin and 91.455 kg Hashish.

ANF KPK recovered 79.04 kg drugs in six operations besides netting six accused and also impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 77.

550 kg Hashish and 1.490 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

He informed that ANF Sindh recovered 48.541 kg drugs in five operations and arrested seven drug smugglers besides impounding four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.041 kg Heroin, 44.700 kg Hashish and 1.800 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Balochistan in its operations conducted in different areas recovered 32 kg Hashish in three operations and arrested three accused.

ANF Punjab recovered 13.301 kg drugs in five operations while arrested four persons allegedly involved in drug smuggling and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 10.400 kg Heroin and 2.901 kg Hashish.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.

