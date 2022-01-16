UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 3094 Kg Drugs In 41 Operations; Arrests 36

Published January 16, 2022

ANF seizes over 3094 kg drugs in 41 operations; arrests 36

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 3094 kg drugs, arrested 36 culprits including three women, two foreigners besides impounding nine vehicles while conducting 41 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 14.142 Kg Heroin, 1565 Kg Hashish, 1103 Kg Opium, 13.4 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 396 Kg Morphine, 1.554 Kg Cocaine, 0.182 Kg Lexotanil Tablets (900 Tabs), 0.025 Kg LSD Stickers (25 Stickers) and 576 Liters Suspected Chemical.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1283 Kg drugs and 576 liters suspected chemical in four operations while arrested three accused, seized a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The seized drugs comprised 186 Kg Hashish, 696 Kg Opium, 5 kg Ice, 396 Kg Morphine and 576 liters suspected chemical.

ANF Punjab recovered 1166.17 Kg drugs in 11 operations while arrested 14 accused and seized two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The seized drugs comprised 5.37 Kg Heroin, 827.3 Kg Hashish, 330.2 Kg opium and 3.

900 Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 205.236 Kg drugs in nine operations while arrested seven accused including one woman, two foreigners and seized a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 5 Kg Heroin, 129 Kg Hashish, 69.5 Kg Opium, 1.554 Kg Cocaine and 900 Lexotanil Tabs (0.182 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 357.36 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested six accused including and seized two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 2.96 Kg Heroine, 353.4 Kg Hashish and one Kg Methamphetamine (Ice). ANF North recovered 82.537 Kg drugs in eight operations and arrested eight accused including a woman and seized two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 0.812 Kg Heroin, 69.8 Kg Hashish, 8.4 Kg Opium, 3.500 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 25 LSD Stickers (0.025 Kg) and six SMGs, eight 12 Bore Rifles, 6 MP5 guns, 32 guns 30 bore, 24 pistols 9MM, two repeaters, four M4 rifles and huge quantity of ammunition.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

