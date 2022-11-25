ANF seizes over 31 kg drugs, 12,205 intoxicated tablets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday seized over 31 kg of drugs, 12205 intoxicated tablets and 850 liters of prohibited chemicals besides netting two accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF and ASF in an operation at Lahore International Airport recovered 12,205 intoxicated tablets from the possession of a passenger, a resident of Jhelum, going to Thailand.

ANF and Punjab rangers in a joint operation recovered 1.5 kg of heroin from the possession of an accused, resident of Gujranwala.

In two other operations, conducted in Turbat Gwadar and Dalbandian areas, ANF recovered 30 kg of heroin and 850 liters prohibited chemicals.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.