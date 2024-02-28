Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 31 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations; Arrests 12

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover over 31 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed 900 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport.

He said, 580 grams Ice was recovered from two passengers going to Qatar at Lahore Airport.

In a raid at a courier office in Rawalpindi, 58 grams weed and 70 MDMA were recovered from three different parcels sent from the Netherlands and UK.

6 kg hashish and 4 kg Ice were recovered from the possession of two accused rounded up near Sher Shah Toll Plaza Multan.

The spokesman said that 4 kg opium, 3.7 kg hashish and 1 kg Ice were recovered from an accused arrested in Bahria Town, Lahore.

6 kg hashish was recovered from 3 suspects arrested at Airport Chowk Quetta.

5 kg heroin was recovered from 3 suspects netted near Leal Kasur check post.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

