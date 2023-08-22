ANF seizes over 3274 kg drugs in 35 operations; arrests 42

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 3274.386 kg drugs and 1193 liters of Hydrochloric Acid Chemical (HCL) worth US$ 92.079 million internationally, arrested 42 accused including a woman and a foreigner and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that the seized drugs comprised 105.200 kg Opium, 262.846 kg Heroin, 2667.938 kg Hashish, 203.402 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 35 kg Crystal Heroin.

ANF Balochistan recovered 2707 kg drugs and 1193 liters Hydrochloric Acid Chemical (HCL) in seven operations and arrested five accused including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 60 kg Opium, 255 kg Heroin, 2162 kg Hashish, 195 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 35 kg Crystal Heroin.

ANF Punjab recovered 179.607 kg drugs in 14 operations and arrested 17 accused besides impounding four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.400 kg Opium, 3.990 kg Heroin, 166.950 kg Hashish and 4.267 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 100 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) in an operation and arrested an accused.

ANF Sindh recovered 261.625 kg drugs in five operations and arrested eight accused besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.600 kg Heroin, 256.800 kg Hashish and 3.225 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North in eight operations recovered 126.054 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 40.800 kg Opium, 2.256 kg Heroin, 82.188 kg Hashish and 810 grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.