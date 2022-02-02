UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 334 Kg Drugs In Three Operations; Arrests Five

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 07:52 PM

ANF seizes over 334 kg drugs in three operations; arrests five

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Wednesday seized over 334 kg drugs in three operations and arrested five accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Wednesday seized over 334 kg drugs in three operations and arrested five accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Islamabad conducted an operation and recovered 64.8 kg drugs including 48 kg opium and 16.8 kg charras from a car on Srinagar Highway besides netting Tanveer Ahmed resident of Jhelum and a female.

ANF Rawalpindi seized 850 grams charras, tactfully concealed in walnuts and arrested Shah Zaib Hussain at Islamabad International Airport.

In third operation conducted by ANF Sindh and ANF Intelligence near 'Darbha' Bus Stop on Shakarpur Road Sukkar, 268.800 kg drugs were recovered including over 266 kg charras and 2.4 kg Ice which was tactfully concealed in secret cavities of a truck.

Two accused namely Dildar Ali resident of Jacobabad and Imdad Ali were arrested on the spot.

The drugs were being smuggled to Sukkar from Quetta.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

395

>