ANF Seizes Over 3400 Kg Of Drugs Worth $86 Mln In 26 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :In a series of 26 counter-narcotics operations conducted throughout Pakistan, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) successfully seized a staggering 3400.491 kilograms of drugs with an estimated international value of $86.324 million.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals, including five women, and the impoundment of 10 vehicles.

According to a spokesperson from the ANF Headquarters, the confiscated drugs consisted of various substances.

The largest quantity seized was 3248 kilograms of opium, followed by 2.569 kilograms of heroin, 108.795 kilograms of hashish, 762 grams of cocaine, 40.291 kilograms of methamphetamine (commonly known as Ice), 50 grams of weed, and 24 grams of ecstasy tablets (50 tablets).

ANF Balochistan, in its five operations, played a significant role by recovering 3282 kilograms of drugs.

The operations led to the arrest of five individuals involved in drug smuggling, and three vehicles were impounded. The drugs seized in Balochistan included 3224 kilograms of opium, 20 kilograms of hashish, and 38 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice).

In four operations conducted by ANF Punjab, a total of 74.066 kilograms of drugs were recovered. The operations resulted in the arrest of nine individuals, including four women, and the impoundment of two vehicles. The seized drugs in Punjab comprised 24 kilograms of opium, 0.131 kilograms of heroin, and 49.

935 kilograms of hashish.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) recovered 15.207 kilograms of drugs in three operations. The seized drugs included 0.168 kilograms of heroin, 14.500 kilograms of hashish, and 0.539 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice).

In Sindh, ANF successfully conducted four operations, leading to the recovery of 15.97 kilograms of drugs. Additionally, three individuals were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded. The seized drugs in Sindh comprised 2.27 kilograms of heroin, 12 kilograms of hashish, and 1.700 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North carried out ten operations resulting in the recovery of 13.248 kilograms of drugs. Ten drug smugglers, including one woman, were apprehended, and three vehicles were impounded. The drugs seized in this region included 12.360 kilograms of hashish, 0.762 kilograms of cocaine, 0.052 kilograms of methamphetamine (Ice), 0.050 kilograms of weed, and 24 grams of ecstasy tablets (50 tablets).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under the Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) Act of 1997, as amended in 2022.

Further investigations are currently underway to gather additional information and evidence related to these operations.

These successful counter-narcotics efforts by the ANF highlight the commitment of Pakistani law enforcement agencies to combating the illicit drug trade and ensuring the safety and well-being of the country's citizens.

