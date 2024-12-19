ANF seizes over 348 kg drugs in 8 operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country managed to recover over 348 kg drugs worth Rs 56.3 million and three suspects were arrested, said an ANF spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 5.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for the Netherlands near Shahabpura Railway Gate in Sialkot and an accused was arrested.

500 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel containing ladies' clothes booked for the UK at GPO Lahore.

54 grams chemical material was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK through a courier office in Rawalpindi.

156.

8 kg hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered from Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan.

In 5th operation, 90 kg opium and 7 kg ice were recovered from an uninhabited area of Chagai district in Balochistan.

In 6th operation, 18 kg opium and 6 kg heroin were recovered from Winder area of Hub in Balochistan.

In 7th operation, 60 kg hashish was recovered from Coastal Line Pasni in Balochistan.

5 kg ice hidden in a car near Sahu Chowk Multan was recovered and 2 suspects were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.