Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 348 Kg Drugs In 8 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF seizes over 348 kg drugs in 8 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 8 operations across the country managed to recover over 348 kg drugs worth Rs 56.3 million and three suspects were arrested, said an ANF spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 5.4 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for the Netherlands near Shahabpura Railway Gate in Sialkot and an accused was arrested.

500 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel containing ladies' clothes booked for the UK at GPO Lahore.

54 grams chemical material was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK through a courier office in Rawalpindi.

156.

8 kg hashish hidden for smuggling was recovered from Qilla Abdullah in Balochistan.

In 5th operation, 90 kg opium and 7 kg ice were recovered from an uninhabited area of Chagai district in Balochistan.

In 6th operation, 18 kg opium and 6 kg heroin were recovered from Winder area of Hub in Balochistan.

In 7th operation, 60 kg hashish was recovered from Coastal Line Pasni in Balochistan.

5 kg ice hidden in a car near Sahu Chowk Multan was recovered and 2 suspects were arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

UK Lahore Multan Balochistan Drugs Car Rawalpindi Netherlands Sialkot Chagai Pasni Hub From Million

Recent Stories

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

47 minutes ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

53 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

10 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

11 hours ago
 ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 prop ..

ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental C ..

Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan