ANF Seizes Over 350 Kg Drugs; Arrests Four Including Two Women

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 03:30 PM

ANF seizes over 350 kg drugs; arrests four including two women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting raids in different areas managed to seize over 350 kg drugs besides netting four accused including two women.

According to an ANF spokesman, in an operation, ANF and Pak Army personnel in a joint operation foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Afghanistan to Pakistan and seized over 346 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck at Pak-Afghan border Kharlachi, District Kurram area and arrested two accused.

In another operation, ANF recovered over three kg charras and 400 grams heroin on Islamabad Motorway and rounded up two women, residents of Nowshera.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process, he added.

