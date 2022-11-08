ANF seizes over 355 kg drugs in 31 operations; arrests 23 including a foreigner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 355 kg drugs, 5220 Liters Hydrochloric Acid worth of US$ 7.367 million internationally, arrested 23 persons including a foreigner and impounded five vehicles while conducting 31 counter-narcotics operations during last week throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 8.100 kg Opium, 8.025 kg Heroin, 267.829 kg Hashish, 3.718 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.560 kg Cocaine, 180 Ecstasy Tablets (0.095 Kgs), 304480 Xanax Tablets (66.100 Kgs), 0.090 kg weed and 5220 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

He informed that ANF Punjab recovered 130.334 kg drugs in six operations while arrested four persons in drug smuggling and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.900 kg Opium, 2.072 kg Heroin, 126.344 kg Hashish and 1.018 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 108.688 kg drugs in eight operations while five persons arrested in drug trafficking and seized a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 1.103 Kg Heroin and 107.585 Kg Hashish, he added.

ANF Sindh recovered 70.015 kg drugs in four operations while five accused were also sent behind the bars and a vehicle was seized. The seized drugs comprised three kg Hashish, 1.920 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 180 Ecstasy Tablets (0.095 kg) and 300000 Xanax Tabs (65 kgs).

ANF North recovered 46.480 kg drugs in 11 operations, arrested nine accused who were allegedly involved in drug smuggling including a foreigner and seized a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 7.200 kg Opium, 4.850 kg Heroin, 30.900 kg Hashish, 0.780 kgs Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.560 kg Cocaine, 0.090 kg weed and 4480 Xanax Tabs (1.100 kgs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 5220 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in two operations conducted in general area of Balochistan.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process, he added.