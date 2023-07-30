ANF seizes over 371 kg drugs in 12 operations; arrests 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 12 operations across the country managed to recover over 371 kg drugs and arrested 10 accused including three women and a foreigner.

Spokesman of ANF Headquarters told on Sunday that one kg hashish was recovered from a woman, resident of Charsada arrested near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad.

In another operation, 1.8 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Boner rounded up from the parking area of PIMS Hospital Islamabad.

In third operation, 80 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Islamabad netted from F-10 Center Islamabad.

115 grams cocaine was recovered from a foreigner, riding a motorcycle and was arrested from British Homes Rawalpindi.

288 kg hashish recovered from an oil tanker intercepted on Peshawar-Kohat Indus Highway which was concealed in secret cavities of the tanker. The accused resident of Karachi was trying to smuggle hashish from Peshawar to Karachi was nabbed during the operation.

In a major operation at the cargo of Karachi Jinnah International Airport, over 4.1 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel being sent from Portugal to Paraguay via Pakistan.

In another operation at Jinnah International Airport, 1.1 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of a Colombo-bound passenger, resident of Gujranwala, going on flight no UL-184.

In the eighth operation, two women and a man, residents of Chaman, traveling in a taxi car were arrested near Lakpas, Quetta and recovered from them 21.6 kg hashish hidden in their clothes.

In the ninth operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused, a local resident rounded up near Kot Ghulamabad Bypass, Okara.

The spokesman informed that in three operations conducted in Jurobi, Zakhakhail area of Khyber, 52.5 kg hashish was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.