ANF Seizes Over 38 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Five

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday seized over 38 kg of narcotics and arrested five accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF during an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 130 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of two passengers including a woman, going to Saudi Arabia, by flight No SV-727.

In another operation, ANF recovered 1156 grams of heroin from the possession of another passenger, going to Bahrain via flight PK-187.

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) during an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport recovered 139 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, going to Bahrain on flight No GF-785.

The spokesman said that ANF KPK in another operation conducted a raid near Peshawar Ring Road and recovered over 37 kg of charras from the possession of an Afghan national.

The drug smuggler was trying to smuggle drugs to Punjab which were concealed in a deep freezer.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.

