ANF seizes over 41 kg drugs in seven operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations in different areas of the country managed to recover over 41 kg drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

It informed that in an operation near Faizabad in Islamabad 140 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Mardan.

In another operation near Thokar Niaz Baig Lahore, ANF recovered 14.4 kg opium and 15.6 kg charras from the secret cavities of a vehicle while an accused resident of Gujranwala was also arrested.0 In the third operation at Multan International Airport, 1821 grams charras were recovered from trolley bag of an Abu-Dhabi bound passenger, resident of Bannu.

The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, ANF foiled two bids to smuggle drugs from Jiwani to Karachi and recovered 4075 grams weed from the possession of two passengers, residents of Karachi and Gwadar, travelling in a bus.

In the fifth operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, 1050 grams Ice drug concealed in 10 hockey balls while in sixth operation conducted in a deserted area of Bara Khyber, 3250 grams Ice drug was recovered.

He informed that in the seventh operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, three charras-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Bannu.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.