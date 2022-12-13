ANF seizes over 412 kg drugs; arrests four

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting four counter-narcotics operations seized over 412 kg of drugs and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed in an operation near Lasbela, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Karachi and recovered 360 kg charras, weapons, and ammunition besides netting two accused.

In another operation near Islamabad Sangjani Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 25.2 kg charras and 7.2 kg opium from the secret cavities of a truck and arrested two drug pushers, residents of Khyber.

ANF while conducting a raid in Hyderabad seized 1.5 kg opium and 800 grams charras besides rounding up an accused.

In the fourth operation in Kohat Dara Adam Khail, ANF also recovered 18 kg of charas.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.