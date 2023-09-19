ANF seizes over 4166 kg drugs in 35 operations

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4166.009 kg of drugs and 480 liters of imported alcohol worth US$ 277.174 million internationally, arrested 32 accused, and impounded eight vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week, said its spokesman on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 4166.009 kg of drugs and 480 liters of imported alcohol worth US$ 277.174 million internationally, arrested 32 accused, and impounded eight vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that the seized drugs comprised 51.6 Kg Opium, 279.26 kg heroin, 3096.442 kg hashish, 541.68 kg methamphetamine (Ice),10 kg morphine, 187 Kg ketamine, 24 grams of weed, and 0.003 grams of ecstasy Tabs (5 Tablets).

ANF Balochistan recovered 2496.5 kg of drugs in seven operations arrested the accused involved in drug smuggling and impounded 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 30 kg of Opium, 0.75 kg of Heroin, 2453 Kg of Hashish, 2.75 kg of Methamphetamine, and 10 kg of Morphine.

ANF Sindh recovered 1006.875 kg of drugs and 480 liters of Imported alcohol and arrested 12 accused besides impounding a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 257.075 kg of Heroin, 550 kg of Hashish, 12.800 Kg of Methamphetamine (Ice), and 187 Kg of Ketamine.

ANF KPK recovered 616.927 kg of Drugs in eight operations. The seized drugs comprised 91.500 Kg Hashish, 525.424 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 0.003 Grams of Ecstasy Tabs (5 Tabs).

ANF Punjab recovered 42.425 kg of Drugs in seven operations and arrested 11 accused besides impounding 3 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 21.600 kg of Opium and 20.825 Kg of Heroin.

ANF North recovered 3.282 Kg of drugs in 6 operations and arrested 5 smugglers besides impounding vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 61 Gram Heroin, 1.942 kg of Hashish, 706 Grams of Methamphetamine (Ice), and 24 Grams of Weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process, he added.