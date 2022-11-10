UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 423 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized over 423 kg of drugs, 428 heroin-filled and 259 charras-filled capsules besides netting three accused during counter-narcotics operations in different areas.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF Sindh managed to bust a gang and arrested three accused namely Shamim Khan, ring leader, resident of Karachi, Abdul Jameel Khalil, resident of Peshawar, drug supplier, and Muhammad Afham, a drug carrier, resident of Karachi and recovered 428 heroin-filled capsules, 259 charras-filled capsules and 3600 grams charras from their possession.

The gang was allegedly involved in drug smuggling to Arab countries through drug carriers.

In another raid, ANF Balochistan conducted a raid in the 'Kech' area and seized 400 kg of charras.

In the third operation, ANF and FC recovered 20 kg of charras from the Khyber area.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process, he added.

