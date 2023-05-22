ANF seizes over 424 kg drugs in nine operations: arrests 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers conducted raids across the country and recovered over 424 kg drugs besides netting 10 accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport, ANF arrested a passenger, resident of Khyber, going on flight no PK-287 for possessing 29 heroin-filled and 11 charras-filled capsules.

In another operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 9.6 kg charras, 7.2 kg opium and two kg Ice drug from the possession of two drug smugglers residents of Peshawar and Nowshera, rounded up during the operation.

In third operation conducted at a private courier office in Lahore Johar Town, over 2.5 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for London.

The spokesman informed that in a raid conducted near Sohrab Goth Karachi, 26.4 kg charras was recovered from the possession of two accused including a woman, residents of Karachi.

In fifth operation conducted at a private courier office on Karachi Shahrah-e-Faisal, heroin concealed in a carpet was recovered.

The parcel was being sent to Australia.

ANF in an operation foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Dera Ismail Khan to Punjab and recovered 166.8 kg charras and 7.2 kg opium from a pick-up vehicle intercepted near Yark Toll Plaza on Indus Highway. ANF also arrested an accused resident of Dattakhel, Waziristan.

In seventh operation conducted by ANF and FC in Khyber, 11 kg charras was recovered.

The spokesman further informed that ANF in an operation near Quetta-Kuchlak by-pass, managed to recover 100 kg charras and arrested an accused resident of Quetta. After preliminary investigation, two more drug smugglers, residents of Kalat and Quetta were nabbed from Quetta-Karachi road while a vehicle was also impounded.

In another operation near Quetta-Kuchlak bypass, ANF seized 90 kg charras and arrested an accused resident of Qilla Abdullah.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.