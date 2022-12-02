ANF seizes over 44 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 44 kg drugs, 45 Ice drug-filled capsules and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, ANF recovered 45 Ice drug-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger resident of Khyber going to Qatar on flight no QR-0633.

In another raid near Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF while foiling a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab seized 34.8 kg opium and 8.4 kg charras and rounded up a drug pusher resident of Mardan.

In the third operation, ANF recovered 2.4 kg opium and netted an accused resident of Bahawalnagar.

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.