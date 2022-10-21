UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 447 Kg Drugs; Arrests Five

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting raids in different areas managed to seize over 447 kg drugs besides netting five accused.

According to an ANF spokesman, in an operation, ANF conducted a raid near Islamabad motorway toll plaza and recovered over 184 kg opium and 66 kg charras besides arresting an accused.

In another raid, ANF Peshawar conducted a raid at a warehouse on Peshawar Ring Road and seized 96 kg charras, 18 kg opium and seven kg heroin. An accused were also nabbed during the operation.

ANF and FC in a joint operation recovered 46 kg charras from a vehicle and rounded up a drug smuggler, resident of Kohat.

Similarly, ANF managed to recover over 21 kg charras and over nine kg opium from a car intercepted near Lahore Motorway Toll Plaza. Two accused were also arrested during the operation.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused at respective ANF police stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process, he added.

