ANF seizes over 45 kg Ice drug in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to seize over 45 kg Ice drug, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation at International Cargo Office, Rawalpindi, ANF recovered Ice drug from a parcel consisting 10 cartons with a total 104 kg weight booked for Australia.

Ice was absorbed in garments, he added.

He said, in another operation conducted in Kach Balochistan, 45 kg crystal methamphetamine (Ice drug) was recovered from a far-flung rural area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.