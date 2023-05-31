UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 45 Kg Ice Drug In Two Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 PM

ANF seizes over 45 kg Ice drug in two operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting two operations managed to seize over 45 kg Ice drug, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation at International Cargo Office, Rawalpindi, ANF recovered Ice drug from a parcel consisting 10 cartons with a total 104 kg weight booked for Australia.

Ice was absorbed in garments, he added.

He said, in another operation conducted in Kach Balochistan, 45 kg crystal methamphetamine (Ice drug) was recovered from a far-flung rural area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Balochistan Australia Rawalpindi From Weight

Recent Stories

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

10 minutes ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

47 minutes ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

50 minutes ago
 Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

Islam a religion of peace, harmony: Masood Khan

1 hour ago
 AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300 ..

AI industry scale in Beijing expected to reach 300b yuan by 2025

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.