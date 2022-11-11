UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 45 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Five Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Friday seized over 45 kg of narcotics besides netting five accused during counter-narcotics operations in different areas of the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF arrested a female drug pusher, a resident of Mardan and recovered two kg of charras and one kg of opium from her possession.

Another raid was conducted in Karachi 'Sohrab Goth' area and ANF rounded up three accused and recovered over three kg of heroin and 6.4 kg of charras.

Meanwhile, another accused was nabbed from 'Korangi' Road, Karachi and ANF seized 1.7 kg heroin, 75 grams Ice drug and 50 grams of charras.

ANF and FC in two raids in Khyber areas and recovered 30.9 kg of charras.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process, he added.

