UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 46 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ANF seizes over 46 kg drugs; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan during four counter-narcotics operations seized over 46 kg of illicit drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said in an operation at Lahore International Airport Cargo, ANF recovered 7.8 kg of heroin from a parcel booked for England.

In another operation at Faisalabad Airport, ANF recovered 60 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, a resident of Sargodha, going on flight no G-9563.

In a joint operation conducted in Khyber, ANF and FC recovered over 37 kg charras while two kg charras was confiscated in Sukkur and arrested the accused who is a resident of Sukkur.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Police Drugs Sargodha Sukkur From Airport

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

8 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

58 minutes ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.