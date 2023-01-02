ANF seizes over 46 kg drugs; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan during four counter-narcotics operations seized over 46 kg of illicit drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said in an operation at Lahore International Airport Cargo, ANF recovered 7.8 kg of heroin from a parcel booked for England.

In another operation at Faisalabad Airport, ANF recovered 60 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, a resident of Sargodha, going on flight no G-9563.

In a joint operation conducted in Khyber, ANF and FC recovered over 37 kg charras while two kg charras was confiscated in Sukkur and arrested the accused who is a resident of Sukkur.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway.