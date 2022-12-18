ANF seizes over 467 kg drugs; arrests eight

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized over 467 kg of drugs, and arrested eight accused including a woman besides impounding three vehicles while conducting six counter-narcotics operations throughout the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Sunday.

He informed ANF in two operations near Islamabad Toll Plaza managed to recover two kg of Ice drug and 2.4 kg charras from the possession of two accused including a woman.

In two other operations in Lasbela, ANF seized 220 kg charras and arrested five accused besides impounding three vehicles.

In the fifth operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Khyber to Punjab and recovered 180 kg charras and 60 kg opium from secret cavities of a car.

The spokesman informed that in the sixth operation, a raid was conducted at a private courier office and ANF recovered 3.3 kg of Ice drug from a leather jacket parcel being sent to Australia.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.