ANF seizes over 4703 kg drugs in 35 operations, arrests 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Proving its commitment to eradicate drugs from the country, Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 4703.47 kg narcotics valuing US $ 780.460 million in international market, arrested 28 culprits and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 35 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 727.8 kg Hashish, 715.446 kg Heroin, 2492.8 kg Opium, 5.120 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 552 kg Morphine, 8.514 kg Roche Tab, 200.790 kg Amphetamine and 1 kg suspected powder.

ANF Sindh conducted five operations in different areas and recovered 2 kg heroin, 2.590 kg heroin, 30 kg hashish, 2 kg hashish, and 1 kg heroin and arrested Aziz Ahmed, Gul Khan, Hayat Ullah and Noor Muhammad.

ANF Balochistan in four operations seized 99 kg Heroin, 200 kg Amphetamine, 10.500 kg Hashish, 1210 kg Opium, 522 kg Morphine, 932 kg Opium and 577 Kg heroin.

ANF KP, in 11 operations managed to recover 2 packets of charas, weighing 1.600 kg, 3.600 kg hashish, 5 kg hashish, 13.200 kg opium, 2.400 kg heroin, 34.800 kg hashish, 2.400 kg hashish, 35 kg hashish, 42 kg opium, 1.

200 kg hashish, 1.600 kg opium, 33.600 kg hashish, 1.630 kg heroin, 0.790 kg amphetamine and 1 kg hashish and rounded up Gohar Ayyub, Muhammad Razaq, Hameed Gul, Shamit Khan, Sher Alam, Amjad Hussain, Gul Shair, Muhammad Arif, Niaz Mir and Atta Ur Rehman.

ANF Rawalpindi in seven operations seized 3.150 kg Hashish, 21.686 kg heroin, 43200 Roche Tablets (Clonazepam) weighing 8.514 kg, 1 kg suspected powder, 2.700 kg soaked methamphetamine (Ice), 185 capsules filled with heroin weighing 1.210 kg and 2.600 kg heroin and nabbed Muhammad Janan, Muhammad Amin, Hidayat Ullah, Saeed Khan, Muhammad Munir, Naqeeb Akhtar and two women Shahbana Bibi and Shahzia Gul.

ANF Lahore recovered 1.380 kg Methamphetamine Ice, 218.400 kg opium, 433.200 kg hashish, 22.800 kg opium, 45.600 kg hashish, 1.040 kg methamphetamine Ice, 52.800 kg opium, 84 kg hashish, 1.330 kg heroin, 3 kg Heroin and 1.150 kg hashish and netted Muhammad Afzal, Asif Ali, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Said Marjan and Gul Jan.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.