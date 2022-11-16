UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 48 Kg Drugs In Six Operations; Arrests Four

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized over 48 kg of drugs, arrested four accused and impounded a truck while conducting six counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last 28 hours.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, he has recovered 690 grams Ice drug in an operation at Lahore International Airport from the possession of a passenger, a resident of Nankana Sahib, going to Indonesia.

In another operation on National Highway Hyderabad, ANF recovered 41 kg charras from the secret cavities of a truck and arrested a resident of Naseerabad.

ANF Balochistan also recovered three kg charras from the possession of an accused who was rounded up from Quetta.

ANF North conducted a raid at a private courier office in Islamabad and recovered 22 grams Ice drug from a parcel of women's sandals booked for Australia.

ANF and ASF in a joint operation at Sialkot Airport seized 960 grams of heroin from the possession of a passenger namely Waleed, a resident of Sialkot, going to Kuwait through flight no GF-769.

The spokesman informed that in sixth operation ANF Sindh recovered 3629 grams of opium from a parcel booked for Australia at a private courier office in Karachi.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.

